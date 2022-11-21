Radix (XRD) Price Reaches $0.0401 on Major Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Radix has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $190.62 million and $1.28 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.24 or 0.08304629 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00461214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.84 or 0.28296842 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,759,404,556 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.