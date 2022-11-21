Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan Sells 52,852 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xianzhi Sean Fan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72.

Rambus Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $37.47. 13,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -162.12 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rambus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,597,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

