RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 3.8%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPTGet Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. 4,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

The firm has a market cap of $548.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $70,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,965 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. Column Group LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

