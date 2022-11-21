Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

