Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ON (ONON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ON (NYSE: ONON):

11/21/2022 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00.

11/20/2022 – ON was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

11/17/2022 – ON had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – ON was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – ON was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – ON was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ONON stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

