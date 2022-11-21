Reviewing Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and Wereldhave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 5 4 1 2.60 Wereldhave 1 2 0 0 1.67

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.45, suggesting a potential upside of 39.30%. Wereldhave has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 79.51% 14.26% 6.32% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Wereldhave’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 4.85 $656.02 million $2.08 6.02 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Wereldhave on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Wereldhave

(Get Rating)

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail. We choose centers close to cities – that are well connected to public transport and where we can offer free parking. Our centers are anchored around food retail – each has at least one hypermarket or two to three supermarkets. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to meet and relax with friends and family. We take a deliberately long-term approach. Our aim is to deliver attractive returns for our investors, create positive value for local communities and other stakeholders and, over time, increase the value of our investments. As a business, consumers are at the heart of everything we do.

