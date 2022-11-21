Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 652.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 652.71 ($7.67).

Several brokerages have commented on RMV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.45) to GBX 497 ($5.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.26) to GBX 608 ($7.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 540.20 ($6.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,478.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 518.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.94. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($9.52).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

