Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE RITM opened at $8.70 on Monday. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

