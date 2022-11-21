River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $244.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,949. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

