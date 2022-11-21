River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 2.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

