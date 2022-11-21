River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NFLX stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $679.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

