River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the quarter. Hayward comprises about 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Hayward worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,613,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hayward by 8,262.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hayward by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 71.2% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,564,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 650,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Hayward by 74.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,185,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 504,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hayward Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.53. 10,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Further Reading

