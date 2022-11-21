River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,059 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. AGCO comprises 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AGCO by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

