River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 49,508 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,508 shares during the period. State Street makes up 1.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 83,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

