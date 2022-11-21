River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,232 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,096,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,235,000 after buying an additional 689,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,252,000 after purchasing an additional 217,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,618,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,330,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMYT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.51. 461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

