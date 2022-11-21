River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oracle by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 152,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $214.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

