River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,366 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $37.85. 47,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.