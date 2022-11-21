RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.01

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 3800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,797,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 257.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,458,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,541 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $17,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.