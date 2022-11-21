Robert Mobassaly Sells 4,286 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,372,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.
JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
