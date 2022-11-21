Robert W. Baird Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $76.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.11.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 4.9 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $139.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,341 shares of company stock worth $7,445,401. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.