Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.4% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 32,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 22.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 25.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $226.41. 5,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,513. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average of $214.72. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.