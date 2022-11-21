Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 336,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,879,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.60. 82,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

