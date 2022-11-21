Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 21.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 61.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 80.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.0 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.98. 61,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

