Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

