Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.47

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.47 and last traded at $99.23, with a volume of 4594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.51.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rogers by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rogers by 2,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,838,000 after acquiring an additional 227,748 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,141,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,191,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

