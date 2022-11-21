Rohit Makharia Sells 82,750 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SES AI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,964. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
