Rohit Makharia Sells 82,750 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES AI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,964. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

About SES AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 70.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 313,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after buying an additional 9,556,507 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SES AI by 55.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SES AI by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 584,043 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

