Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $125.00 at Guggenheim

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.18. 157,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $115.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.