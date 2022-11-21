Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $125.00 at Guggenheim

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.
Ross Stores Stock Performance
Shares of ROST traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.18. 157,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $115.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Company Profile
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
