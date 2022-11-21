Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $206.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $206.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.