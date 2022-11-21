Safe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $167.25 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.03 or 0.00049616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00116760 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00232172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00057537 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.46850335 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

