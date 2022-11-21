Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $6,959,846.88 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36.

On Friday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $144.85. 8,014,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,067. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 268.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $305.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

