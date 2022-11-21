Saltoro Capital LP Has $184,000 Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. TravelCenters of America accounts for approximately 0.0% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 1.03% of TravelCenters of America worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TA. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $8,585,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,252. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $740.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TravelCenters of America

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

