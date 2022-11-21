Saltoro Capital LP Purchases New Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. International Game Technology accounts for 0.0% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,114,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after buying an additional 84,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE:IGT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $24.02. 10,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.84. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

