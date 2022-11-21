Sapphire Price Tops $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Sapphire has a market cap of $26.77 million and $7,616.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.24 or 0.06998226 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00073774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.