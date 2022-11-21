ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
ScanSource Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 115,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,595,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ScanSource by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
