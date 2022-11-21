ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ScanSource Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $962.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 115,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,595,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ScanSource by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

