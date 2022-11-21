Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,045 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.83% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $112,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.97. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,898. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

