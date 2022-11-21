SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $98.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.27.

Shares of SE opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $317.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in SEA by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

