Sébastien De Montessus Sells 150,000 Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total transaction of C$4,066,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,318,921.21.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EDV stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$27.11. 393,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,038. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.59. The stock has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 72.43. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12 month low of C$22.77 and a 12 month high of C$35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1,280.25.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Featured Articles

