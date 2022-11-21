Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 358,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 126,658 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,513,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 161,119 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 24.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 252,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

