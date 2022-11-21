Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 458.3% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SRG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,963. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $320,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,208,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,546,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $779,138.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,241,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,973,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $320,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,208,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,546,124.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,264 shares of company stock worth $2,558,873. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

