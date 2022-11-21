Serum Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001655 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and approximately $239.65 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.08438091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00453637 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.27832497 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

