ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NOW traded down $16.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,262. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $683.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 403.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.28 and its 200 day moving average is $437.26.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $9,031,598. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

