ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark Sells 945 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $31,931.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,810 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 13,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,443. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $408.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ShotSpotter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ShotSpotter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

