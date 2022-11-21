Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.25 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $127.64 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,044.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00383912 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00024266 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00110694 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00811352 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00642118 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001496 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00233541 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,558,552,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.