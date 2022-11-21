Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.75.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$11.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$831.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$10.89 and a 52-week high of C$15.78.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 301.94%.

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.