Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($162.89) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sixt Price Performance

Sixt stock opened at €93.05 ($95.93) on Thursday. Sixt has a one year low of €79.90 ($82.37) and a one year high of €166.30 ($171.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.44. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

