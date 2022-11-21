Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) PT Raised to €23.50 at Barclays

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from €22.50 ($23.20) to €23.50 ($24.23) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SWDAF remained flat at $25.86 on Monday. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Featured Stories

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

