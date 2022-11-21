Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) PT Raised to €23.50 at Barclays

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from €22.50 ($23.20) to €23.50 ($24.23) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
SWDAF remained flat at $25.86 on Monday. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
