Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.48. 151,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,616. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.