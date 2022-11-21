Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107,488 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 501.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,569,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

