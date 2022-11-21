SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 705,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,551,234 shares.The stock last traded at $150.40 and had previously closed at $153.93.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,406,000 after buying an additional 1,701,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after buying an additional 349,340 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $29,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 121,083 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 837.2% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

