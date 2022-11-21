Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SPX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a £105 ($123.38) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a £122.50 ($143.95) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £122.68 ($144.15).

SPX opened at £114 ($133.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 9,008 ($105.85) and a 1-year high of £166.80 ($196.00). The company has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3,774.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £106.78.

In related news, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of £102.39 ($120.32) per share, with a total value of £102,390 ($120,317.27).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

